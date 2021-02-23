Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $41,534.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133396 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,270,934,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

