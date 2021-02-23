Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 166,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 71,132 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 148,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

