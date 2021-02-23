Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $25.69 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 377,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $674.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

