Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,230. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $673.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

