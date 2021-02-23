Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.74 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 462.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $32.08 on Tuesday, hitting $682.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $655.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $827.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

