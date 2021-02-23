Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

BMY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 341,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

