Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $12.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.83. The stock had a trading volume of 758,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

