Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $72,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

