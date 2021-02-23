Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,516. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

