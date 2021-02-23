Piper Sandler Comments on American Well Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for American Well in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

AMWL stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. American Well has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

