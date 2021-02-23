Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

ZI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $3,653,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

