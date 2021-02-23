Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $61.42 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 108% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $97,651.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00253029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00110619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001141 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 269.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.