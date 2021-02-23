Pirate Chain Price Up 116.5% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $56.74 million and $248,902.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00251337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00109450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.