Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 1.7%

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). 1,424,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,757,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.51 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33.

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

