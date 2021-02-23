Pirl One Day Volume Hits $1,963.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 66% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 81.1% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $126,537.48 and approximately $1,963.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.32 or 0.03195559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00352387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.01033034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00434954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00381151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00252752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

