Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Pirl has a total market cap of $126,537.48 and $1,963.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 81.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.32 or 0.03195559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00352387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.01033034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00434954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00381151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00252752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022282 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

