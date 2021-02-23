Pivot Token (PVT) Price Down 27.6% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $699,655.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.