PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $79.78 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.