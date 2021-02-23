Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.08. 1,525,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 642,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 141,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

