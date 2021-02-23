Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 8.4%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,767,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,061,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

