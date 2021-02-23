PlayGame (PXG) Price Down 13.1% This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $73,012.73 and $1,045.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00734784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00038496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.30 or 0.04491563 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003539 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.