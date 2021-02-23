Playkey 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77,656.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Playkey has a market capitalization of $300,737.19 and $77,656.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.