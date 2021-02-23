Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Down 17.3%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) dropped 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,214,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,195,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.
About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.
