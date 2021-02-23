Polyient Games Governance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $4.31 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $243.29 or 0.00517144 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $8.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00488110 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

