PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Down 7.3%

Feb 23rd, 2021


PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 755,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,200,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

