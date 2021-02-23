PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Down 7.3%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 755,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,200,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

