Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,747.62

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,747.62 ($22.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,498.75 ($19.58). Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14), with a volume of 1,611,360 shares changing hands.

POLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,310 ($30.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,884.14 ($24.62).

The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,658.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,747.62.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

