PolySwarm (NCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,658.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.17 million and $63,658.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 72% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.