Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Swedbank

Swedbank grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 1.06% of Pool worth $155,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.82. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.