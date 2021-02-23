Poolz Finance One Day Volume Reaches $14.93 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.84 or 0.00036896 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.