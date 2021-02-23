Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Eli Sepulveda Sells 7,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BPOP stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. 17,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,117. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.