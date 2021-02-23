Populous Price Reaches $1.49 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Populous token can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $79.40 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00673712 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

