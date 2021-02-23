Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 4,741,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,209,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.