Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 11.7%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 619,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 340,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $627.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

