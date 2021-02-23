Poseidon Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $60.00 million and $1.06 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073194 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

