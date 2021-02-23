PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $3,127.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,031.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.86 or 0.03193429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00359270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.01038504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00435366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00383892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00253583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022398 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,741,723 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

