PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Shares Down 7.5%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $42.56. Approximately 3,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

