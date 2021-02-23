PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 935,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.20. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

