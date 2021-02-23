PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.277-1.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

PPD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 935,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.06.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

