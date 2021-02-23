PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.PPD also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of PPD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 935,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

