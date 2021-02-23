Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Down 15%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was down 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 900,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,169,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

