Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 779,588 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

