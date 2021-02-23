Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 170,918 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.40% of Eventbrite worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EB. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,457,000 after acquiring an additional 545,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 25,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

