Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 80,500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,800,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

