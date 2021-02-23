Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Comerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.09. 4,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.