Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 110,313 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. 5,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,753. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $127,503.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 35,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,599,355.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,180 shares of company stock worth $2,485,615. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

