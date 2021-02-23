Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,277 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $36,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,656. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

