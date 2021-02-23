Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 67,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.19% of TransUnion worth $34,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

