Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 115,600 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,947. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

