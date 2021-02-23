Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,028 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.24% of Stitch Fix worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,305,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 77,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,331. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,634 shares of company stock valued at $19,871,830. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

