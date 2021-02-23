Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 166,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,104. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

